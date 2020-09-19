China says 'resolutely opposed' to U.S. moves against WeChat, TikTok

The messenger app WeChat and short-video app TikTok are seen near China and U.S. flags in this illustration picture taken August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it was “resolutely opposed” to the U.S. decision to ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night.

If the United States does not correct its mistakes, then China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese companies, the ministry added without giving details.