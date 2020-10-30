U.S. judge blocks Commerce Department TikTok order

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania on Friday blocked a U.S. Commerce Department order barring key technical transactions with TikTok set to take effect Nov. 12.

The Chinese-owned short video-sharing app had warned the prohibitions could effectively ban its use in the United States. Beetlestone enjoined the Commerce Department from barring data hosting within the United States for TikTok, content delivery services and other transactions. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)