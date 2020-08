BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China said on Monday it supports relevant companies in taking up legal weapons to safeguard their rights and interests after ByteDance said it would officially file a lawsuit against Trump administration on Aug 24.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing that U.S. politicians’ actions were organized and systematic economic bullying. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Toby Chopra)