Beijing authority gets Bytedance application for tech export licence: ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said the Beijing commerce authority has received ByteDance’s application for a technology export license.
Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the remarks at an online news conference on Thursday.
ByteDance is racing to seal a deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc that it hopes will end U.S. government plans to ban its TikTok video-streaming app on security grounds.
Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; editing by John Stonestreet
