Two Republican senators ask FTC to investigate TikTok's data collection practices

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Two prominent U.S. Republican senators sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday asking for an investigation of video-sharing app TikTok’s consumer data collection and processing practices.

The letter was sent by Senator Jerry Moran, who chairs the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Senator John Thune, chairman of the Senate Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet.