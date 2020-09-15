Trump says he's heard Oracle is 'very close' to a TikTok deal

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over Chinese company ByteDance’s popular video app TikTok.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he would look into the proposed agreement. “I heard they’re very close to a deal,” Trump said, adding that he was a fan of Oracle’s chairman, Larry Ellison. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)