Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 3, 2020 / 5:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.

The Republican president, who last week threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns, said he had a great conversation with Microsoft’s chief executive and that it might be easier if Microsoft buys all of TikTok rather than 30%. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
