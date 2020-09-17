Trump says his administration spoke to Walmart, Oracle about TikTok

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration had spoken to Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp about the video app TikTok.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House before leaving for a visit to Wisconsin.

The Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is racing to clinch a deal with the White House that will stave off a U.S. ban on TikTok that Trump has threatened could happen as early as next week. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)