ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell the short video sharing app TikTok by Thursday, the company said in a court filing Friday.

TikTok said it now has until Nov. 27 to reach an agreement. ByteDance has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok’s U.S. assets into a new entity. The U.S Treasury did not immediately comment on Friday. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)