August 3, 2020 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ByteDance says preliminary talks with a tech firm over TikTok have started -staff letter

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance said on Monday that the company had initiated preliminary talks with a tech company to help it continue offering the short video app in the United States, a source said citing an internal company letter.

President Donald Trump only agreed to allow Microsoft Corp to negotiate the acquisition of popular short-video app TikTok if it could secure a deal in 45 days, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The move represents an about-face for Trump and prompted the U.S. tech giant to declare its interest in the blockbuster social media deal that could further inflame U.S.-China relations.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

