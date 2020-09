The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - ByteDance will place short-video app TikTok's global business in a new U.S.-headquartered company with Oracle Corp ORCL.N investing as a minority shareholder, the Financial times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.