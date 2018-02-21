FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 21, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

N.Y. title insurance group asks court to void new state regulations

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A trade group for the New York state title insurance industry has asked a state court to vacate sweeping new regulations passed last year, saying the rules are arbitrary and will cause many title insurance businesses to close.

Filed on Tuesday in a Manhattan state court, the petition said the regulations bar industry marketing practices that are permitted by state law and effectively mandate a retroactive penalty for marketing conduct being prohibited for the first time.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EJ0sQr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.