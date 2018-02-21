N.Y. title insurance group asks court to void new state regulations

A trade group for the New York state title insurance industry has asked a state court to vacate sweeping new regulations passed last year, saying the rules are arbitrary and will cause many title insurance businesses to close.

Filed on Tuesday in a Manhattan state court, the petition said the regulations bar industry marketing practices that are permitted by state law and effectively mandate a retroactive penalty for marketing conduct being prohibited for the first time.

