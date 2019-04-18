U.S. Senate leader McConnell calls for raising minimum age to buy tobacco products

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he plans to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 from 18.

McConnell said here the bill, which will be introduced in May, will cover all tobacco products including vaping devices.

Shares of Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc fell 3 percent on the news. Philip Morris International and U.S-listed shares of British American Tobacco were also trading lower. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)