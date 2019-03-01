Ohio family farm sues Toledo over new "Lake Erie Bill of Rights"

The owners of a fifth-generation Ohio farm have sued the city of Toledo, challenging a recently passed “Lake Erie Bill of Rights” that aims to grant the lake the same rights as a person and protect it from contaminated runoff.

Filed on Wednesday in Toledo, Ohio federal court by the Drewes Farm Partnership, the lawsuit said the bill of rights is unconstitutionally vague, exceeds Toledo’s authority and exposes farms to massive liability for activities permitted by state and federal regulations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XwKbUG