FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 7, 2018 / 9:04 PM / in 3 hours

3rd Circuit rejects debt collection lawsuit over N.J. tolls

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action accusing New York-based Retrieval Masters Credit Bureau of violating federal law by exposing New Jersey consumers’ private information when it mailed letters to collect unpaid highway tolls.

In a decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said tolls are not the kind of debt covered by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). Debt under that law is a consumer’s payment due for “personal, family or household purposes,” while tolls are paid to compensate the state for the cost of its highways, the panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AQsWpL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.