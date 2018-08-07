3rd Circuit rejects debt collection lawsuit over N.J. tolls

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action accusing New York-based Retrieval Masters Credit Bureau of violating federal law by exposing New Jersey consumers’ private information when it mailed letters to collect unpaid highway tolls.

In a decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said tolls are not the kind of debt covered by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). Debt under that law is a consumer’s payment due for “personal, family or household purposes,” while tolls are paid to compensate the state for the cost of its highways, the panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AQsWpL