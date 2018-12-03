USDA chief says unknown whether China will remove tariffs on U.S. soy imports

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Monday that it is “yet to be determined” whether China will remove tariffs on imports of American soybeans as part of a trade truce.

“I’ve been talking with our negotiators and those are the issues that are going to be fleshed out here in the next few days,” Perdue told reporters after addressing a farm conference.

China and the United States agreed on Saturday to refrain from setting additional tariffs that would further escalate a months-long trade war that has roiled global markets and halted sales of American soybeans to the world’s top buyer.