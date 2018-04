LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. trade group Aluminum Association called on the U.S. government to avoid quotas on nations that have been exempted from tariffs imposed on aluminium imports.

U.S. industrial consumers were dependent on aluminium imports so U.S. President Donald Trump should not impose quotas, Heidi Brock, chief executive The Aluminum Association, told the CRU Aluminium conference in London. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans)