Biden to keep tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE, reversing Trump

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to journalists before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will maintain tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates, reversing Donald Trump’s move to end the levies on his last day as president, the White House said on Monday.

Trump said on Jan. 20 he would exempt UAE from a 10% tariff imposed on most aluminum imports in 2018, saying the two countries had reached a quota agreement that would restrict aluminum imports. The exemption was due to go into effect on Wednesday.

“I consider it is necessary and appropriate in light of our national security interests to maintain, at this time, the tariff treatment applied to aluminum article imports from the United Arab Emirates,” Biden said in a proclamation released by the White House on Monday.