Industry, Materials and Utilities

CORRECTED-U.S. Commerce sets anti-dumping duties on aluminum sheet from 18 countries

1 Min Read

(Corrects antidumping duties imposed on all 18 countries investigated, corrects duty amounts on Bahrain, South Korea and Greece)

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday issued final anti-dumping duties on common alloy aluminum sheet from 18 countries investigated, including up to 242.8% on imports from Germany and 4.83% on imports from Bahrain.

Commerce said it imposed duties of up to 5.04% on aluminum sheet imports from South Korea and up to 2.72% on imports from Greece. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

