U.S. imposes tariffs on aluminum sheet from 18 countries -Commerce chief

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The United States is imposing new tariffs on $1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet products from 18 countries after determining that the goods were being dumped, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Ross said that the move came after the department made a preliminary determination about the dumping but that the tariffs were being immediately imposed on countries such as Bahrain, Brazil, Germany and India, among others. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Toby Chopra)