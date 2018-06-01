FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018

Head of ArcelorMittal France calls for quotas to protect European market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - The head of ArcelorMittal’s French division called on Friday for quotas and safeguards to protect the European steel industry, in light of the United States’ decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The comments from ArcelorMittal executive Philippe Darmayan echoed similar views from other European steel executives, with Tata Steel’s Dutch arm having also called on the European Union to shield the European market from cheap imports.

“We would like safeguards to be put in place at the European borders, preferably as soon as possible, in order to stabilise the market....,” Darmayan told France Info radio.

Darmayan added he was concerned, like many in the European steel industry, that Washington’s decision could see cheaper products from China flooding over into Europe.

ArcelorMittal has operations in both Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

