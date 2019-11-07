Juncker says Trump won't impose tariffs on European cars - Sueddeutsche

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker does not believe U.S. President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on imported European cars next week, he told Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“Trump is going to make some criticism, but there won’t be any auto tariffs,” Juncker told the Sueddeutsche. “He won’t do it ... You are speaking to a fully informed man.”

The United States must decide by Nov. 14 whether to impose threatened U.S. national security tariffs of as much as 25% on vehicles and parts. The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months, and trade experts say that could happen again.