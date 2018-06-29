Japan govt: import of cars, car parts not a threat to U.S. security

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s government said on Friday that U.S. imports of Japanese automobiles and auto parts are not an inpediment to U.S. security, and it warned import restrictions would have “devastating effects” on the U.S. and global economies.

The Japanese statement echoed the warning of two major auto trade groups on Wednesday, which said imposing tariffs would cost hundreds of thousands of auto jobs and dramatically raise prices for automobiles.

The U.S. administration in May launched an investigation into whether imported vehicles pose a national security threat and President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to quickly impose tariffs. (Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by Darren Schuettler)