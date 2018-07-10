Japan auto parts supplier: Mexico expansion on hold pending NAFTA

NAGOYA, July 10 (Reuters) - Japanese auto components supplier Jtekt Corp said it was holding off on expanding production in Mexico, awaiting the outcome of talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.

The auto industry has been plagued by uncertainty since U.S. President Donald Trump last year launched a renegotiation of NAFTA, seeking to repatriate manufacturing jobs to the United States. Jtekt President Tetsuo Agata said prospective automaker clients were waiting for the outcome of the talks before making new decisions on their Mexico operations.

“They are watching the NAFTA situation carefully. So we also have to hold off on new production plans,” he told reporters at its Nagoya headquarters. Jtekt is a Toyota group supplier which manufactures vehicle steering systems. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)