WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The Trump administration wants to require imported automobiles to meet stricter environmental standards in order to protect U.S. carmakers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Citing unnamed senior administration and industry officials, the Journal said President Donald Trump had asked several agencies to pursue plans to use existing laws to subject foreign-made cars to stiff emission standards. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann Editing by Chris Reese)