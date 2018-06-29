Trump says auto tariff probe will be completed in 3-4 weeks

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration’s investigation into whether to increase tariffs on cars from the European Union and other trading partners would be completed in three to four weeks.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled from Washington to New Jersey, Trump also said the United States has been treated very badly by the World Trade Organization but he is not considering withdrawing from it at this point. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Paul Simao)