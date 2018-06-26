FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 12:14 PM / in an hour

Trump says finishing U.S. study on tariffs on cars from EU -Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. government was completing a study about increasing import tariffs on cars from the European Union and suggested it would take action soon.

“We are finishing our study of Tariffs on cars from the E.U. in that they have long taken advantage of the U.S. in the form of Trade Barriers and Tariffs. In the end it will all even out - and it won’t take very long!” Trump tweeted.

Trump on Friday threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all imports of EU-assembled cars, a month after his administration launched an investigation into whether auto imports posed a national security threat. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Eric Walsh)

