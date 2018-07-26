FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 4:05 PM / in 2 hours

Trump wants auto trade probe to continue, action to be deferred -Ross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wants the Commerce Department to continue its probe into whether tariffs on auto imports are warranted despite ongoing trade talks with the European Union, but he asked that no action be taken at this time, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

“We’ve been directed by the president to continue the investigation, get our material together, but not actually implement anything pending the outcome of the negotiation,” Ross told reporters aboard Air Force One. He said the department would wrap up its work next month. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

