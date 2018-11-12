Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 12, 2018 / 10:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Commerce Dept sends White House autos tariff report -officials

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department has submitted draft recommendations to the White House on its investigation into whether to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and parts on national security grounds, two administration officials said.

The “Section 232” recommendations on national security protections for the U.S. auto industry are undergoing an interagency review process and will be discussed on Tuesday at a regularly scheduled weekly meeting of the Trump administration’s top trade officials, the officials said. (Reporting by David Lawder and David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

