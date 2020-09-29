USTR requests 'safeguard' probe into blueberry imports

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday requested an investigation into whether increased blueberry imports are hurting U.S. growers, a process that could lead to new global “safeguard” tariffs on blueberries.

In a statement, USTR said the petition under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 was made to the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Lighthizer said the action was one of a number of steps being taken by the Trump administration “to support American producers of seasonal and perishable agricultural products.”