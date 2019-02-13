BMW North America head expects regional growth for company in 2019 -CNBC

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BMW North America Chief Executive Officer Bernhard Kuhnt said he expects the company to keep growing in the region, while overall auto market would see slight growth in 2019.

In a CNBC interview on Wednesday, he also said potential U.S. tariffs of up to 25 percent on auto imports are “not going to be good” for the company.

U.S. Commerce Department recommendations into whether Trump should impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and parts on national security grounds are due by mid-February. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)