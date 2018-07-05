Brazil may import soybeans amid U.S.-China trade spat -export group

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazil, the world’s largest soybean exporter, may have to import up to 1 million tonnes of the oilseeds from the United States by the end of this year to satisfy demand from local processors, an executive of exporters association Anec said on Thursday.

If China’s demand for Brazilian soy rises amid a trade war with the United States, local processors may have to resort to imports from the United States, said Luis Barbieri, an Anec board member. “This is one of the most uncertain times in the recent history of grain trade,” he said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)