May 4, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil president says no final decision yet on US steel quotas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Friday that while his country would likely accept U.S.-imposed quotas on steel exports, no final decision had yet been made.

Temer, in an interview with the government’s NBR TV station, said he held out hopes that Brazil could negotiate a better steel deal with the United States in the coming weeks. Brazil’s foreign and trade ministries this week contradicted a U.S. announcement that the two countries had reached a deal on steel and aluminum import tariffs, saying no final decision was made. (Reporting by Brad Brooks Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

