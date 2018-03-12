FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

WTO head warns of retaliation risk after U.S. trade tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum could spark retaliation from other countries and lead to unforeseen consequences, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Brazilian President Michel Temer, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said,“You know when it starts but not how it will turn out” when countries engage in mutual retaliation. Brazil has said it will seek exemption from the newly imposed tariffs. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Leslie Adler)

