FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 8, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Brazil will take 'all necessary actions' after U.S. tariff hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Thursday said it will take “all necessary actions” in bilateral and multilateral forums to preserve its interests following a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports.

The measures will strongly hamper Brazilian exports and are incompatible with the United States’ obligations towards the World Trade Organization, the country’s Foreign and Trade Ministries said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.