FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 4, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Response to Trump metal tariffs must be measured and proportionate - UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union’s response to the imposition of U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs must be measured and proportionate, British trade minister Liam Fox said on Monday.

“It is right to seek to defend our domestic industries from both the direct and indirect impacts of these U.S. tariffs. The response must be measured, and proportionate, and it’s important that the United Kingdom and the EU work within the boundaries of the rules-based international trading system,” Fox told parliament. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.