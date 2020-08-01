Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 1, 2020 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British trade minister to meet top U.S. officials next week, FT reports

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss will meet top U.S. officials in Washington next week to assess progress on reaching a free trade agreement between the two countries, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2XmcZ3I on Saturday.

Two sources told the newspaper Truss was expected to be in Washington from this weekend while a third source told the FT that she was expected to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday and Tuesday. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
