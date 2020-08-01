British trade minister to meet top U.S. officials next week, FT reports

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss will meet top U.S. officials in Washington next week to assess progress on reaching a free trade agreement between the two countries, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2XmcZ3I on Saturday.

Two sources told the newspaper Truss was expected to be in Washington from this weekend while a third source told the FT that she was expected to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday and Tuesday. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)