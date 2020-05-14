Bonds News
May 14, 2020 / 3:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is making plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports in an attempt to advance progress on a free trade agreement, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

UK's Department for International Trade was considering a "big concession package" to negotiators from the United States over the coming months to cut the cost of certain agricultural imports, the FT on.ft.com/3cyEtII reported, citing government officials. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below