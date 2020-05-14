UK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT

May 14 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is making plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports in an attempt to advance progress on a free trade agreement, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

UK's Department for International Trade was considering a "big concession package" to negotiators from the United States over the coming months to cut the cost of certain agricultural imports, the FT on.ft.com/3cyEtII reported, citing government officials. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)