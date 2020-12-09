USTR welcomes Britain's decision to stand down on aircraft-related tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Wednesday it welcomed a decision by Britain not to continue in January tariffs imposed by the European Union in an aircraft subsidies case, saying it shares Britain’s objective of resolving the dispute through negotiations.

But USTR said it disagrees that Britain would have any authority to continue such tariffs, since this authority would end after it leaves the European Union and “the UK did not bring a case in its individual capacity” against the United States.