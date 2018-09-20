FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 20, 2018 / 8:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Fox planning to scrap EU food standards - Business Insider

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox is planning to scrap European food standards in order to pave the way for a trade deal with the United States after Brexit, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

Fox wants to alter food standards through the trade bill, Business Insider reported, citing sources read.bi/2ODxe6p.

In a statement to Business Insider, a British government spokesperson denied that the bill would be used to lower standards. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.