Britain's Fox planning to scrap EU food standards - Business Insider

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox is planning to scrap European food standards in order to pave the way for a trade deal with the United States after Brexit, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

Fox wants to alter food standards through the trade bill, Business Insider reported, citing sources read.bi/2ODxe6p.

In a statement to Business Insider, a British government spokesperson denied that the bill would be used to lower standards.