LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs with President Donald Trump later this week, May’s spokesman said on Monday.

“The prime minister has discussed this with President Trump on a number of occasions already and she will be doing so later this week,” he told reporters, adding she would again express her disappointment with the move. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)