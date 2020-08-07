FACTBOX-A look at Canada's aluminum industry as Trump reimposes tariffs

Aug 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday reimposed 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect the U.S. industry from a “surge” in imports, prompting Ottawa to slap retaliatory duties on C$3.6 billion ($2.69 billion) worth of U.S. aluminum products.

A quick look at the Canadian aluminum industry:

* Canada is the world’s fourth-largest aluminum producer, with 2.8 million metric tonnes produced in 2019

* Canada’s aluminum industry provides about 10,000 direct jobs in primary aluminum production and supports tens of thousands more in related sectors

* Goods and services worth nearly $2 billion cross the Canada-U.S. border daily, amounting to more than $721 billion in goods and services exchanged between the countries in 2019

* The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement ensures that 70% of the steel and aluminum purchased by North American automakers is produced in the region for a vehicle to be duty-free

* Combined bilateral trade between the United States and Canada in primary and semi-finished aluminum products between 2017 and 2019 averaged C$11.1 billion on an annual basis

* The three primary producers of aluminum in Canada are Alcoa Corp , Aluminerie Alouette and Rio Tinto, according to The Aluminium Association of Canada ($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars)

Source: Canadian Government data (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)