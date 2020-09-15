U.S. to remove tariffs on Canadian aluminum if imports stay within limits

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has reached an agreement with Canada to limit imports of raw Canadian aluminum into the United States, allowing duty-free shipments of the metal to resume retroactive to Sept. 1, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday.

USTR had reimposed a 10% tariff on non-alloyed, unwrought aluminum from Canada in August after a surge in imports across the northern U.S. border. In a statement, the agency said it had determined after consultations with the Canadian government that aluminum imports from Canada were expected to “normalize” to 70,000 to 83,000 tons per month in the last four months of 2020. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)