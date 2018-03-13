ArcelorMittal Canada operations not seeking Canada govt aid-CEO

Hamilton, ONTARIO, March 13 (Reuters) - Sean Donnelly, Chief Executive of ArcelorMittal Dofasco, said on Tuesday the company is not seeking Canadian government aid as the domestic steel industry faces uncertainty after U.S. President Donald Trump provided temporary relief on steel imports.

Donnelly also said the Canadian government must put resources in place to ensure that cheap steel is not diverted into Canada after Trump last week decided to impose a 25 percent tariffs on steel imports.

While Canada and Mexico secured temporary reprieve, Trump has linked permanent exemption to a successful North American Free Trade Agreement deal, make industry nervous. (Reporting by Allison Martell Writing by Denny Thomas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)