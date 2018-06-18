Canadian dairy Saputo urges end to contentious pricing system

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 18 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc, one of Canada’s largest dairies, wants an end to a domestic milk ingredient pricing system that has angered the United States, Chief Executive Lino Saputo Jr. said on Monday.

The pricing agreement, struck in 2016 between Canadian dairy processors including Saputo and the country’s dairy farmers, allowed processors to pay lower prices for milk ingredients used to make cheese and yogurt, and to export the rest.