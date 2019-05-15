Canada's Freeland: U.S. tariffs would make USMCA ratification problematic

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday that ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement would be very problematic as long as U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum remain in place.

“When it comes to Canada it has still been the case for us that as long as the tariffs remain in place ratification would be very, very problematic,” Freeland told reporters on Capitol Hill after meeting with U.S. lawmakers. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)