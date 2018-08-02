FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 3:56 PM / in 6 minutes

U.S. revises duties for Canadian paper used in newsprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday announced its final decision over imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada, revising its dumping rates and anti-subsidy duties after finding Canadian paper used in newsprint had been dumped into the U.S. market and unfairly subsidized.

The U.S. Commerce Department set a final dumping rate of up to 16.88 percent and final anti-subsidy duties of up to 9.81 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by David Lawder Writing by Susan Heavey)

