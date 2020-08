OTTAWA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - If the United States re-imposes some tariffs on Canadian aluminum products, Canada will respond by slapping retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, a government source said on Thursday.

Canada believes President Donald Trump will announce the sanctions either Thursday or Friday, said the source, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the situation. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)