Canada to consult on steel safeguard action after U.S. tariffs

OTTAWA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada said on Tuesday it will open a consultation period to consider a safeguard action on seven steel products to protect steel producers from imports flowing to Canada since the United States imposed tariffs in March.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the 15-day consultation period will look at harm or threat of harm to seven steel categories, including steel plate, rebar, energy tubular product, hot rolled sheet, prepainted steel, stainless steel wire and wire rod. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Paul Simao)