FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 14, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada to consult on steel safeguard action after U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada said on Tuesday it will open a consultation period to consider a safeguard action on seven steel products to protect steel producers from imports flowing to Canada since the United States imposed tariffs in March.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the 15-day consultation period will look at harm or threat of harm to seven steel categories, including steel plate, rebar, energy tubular product, hot rolled sheet, prepainted steel, stainless steel wire and wire rod. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.