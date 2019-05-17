Canada's PM Trudeau says will speak to steelworkers at 1330 (1730 GMT)

OTTAWA, May 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday will meet with steelworkers and the media at the Stelco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, at 1:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT), a spokesman wrote on Twitter.

Cameron Ahmad, Trudeau’s director of communications, provided no further details, but the surprise meeting was announced just before reports that the United States had reached a deal to remove tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)